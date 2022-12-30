Jeffrey Koji Maloney

ALHAMBRA — The Alhambra City Council held its reorganization and oath of office ceremony on Dec. 12 at City Hall.

Jeffrey Koji Maloney stepped down as mayor but will continue to serve as the District 3 councilmember.

The new mayor is Adele Andrade-Stadler of District 5. The vice mayor is Ross J. Maza of District 2. The other councilmembers are Katherine Lee of District 1 and Sasha Renée Pérez of District 4.

On his last full day as mayor, Maloney posted the following message on social media:

“What a year it has been! As mayor, I am so proud that Alhambra has begun to tackle some of the most pressing issues we face.

“From affordable housing, to public safety and economic development to environmental sustainability, we have made progress on many issues that our residents care about most.

“Our sense of community strengthened as well. As the pandemic eased, we gathered to celebrate 626 Golden Streets, 4th of July, movies and music in the park, and the Pumpkin Run, among others.

“Looking ahead, I’m excited about several major projects, including our first pedestrian/bike safety plan, a historic preservation ordinance, and numerous park improvements — including the first full-service community center in Alhambra’s history.

“During this holiday season, I’m grateful for my family and friends and for the support I have received from you. Thank you and Happy Holidays from my family to yours!”