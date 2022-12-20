The sights and sounds of the holidays have returned to Buena Park, as festivities at Knott’s Merry Farm continue through Jan. 8. The park has undergone its annual transformation into a winter wonderland featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of beautiful garlands and a variety of picturesque settings.

Among those welcoming guests are Knott’s own vocal quartet, the Calico Carolers, featuring Daniel Yokomizo, above at right. Bells in hand, the musical foursome transports visitors back in time to a Victorian Christmas as they perform the season’s songs throughout the streets of Ghost Town.

Info: https://www.knotts.com/

(Knott’s Berry Farm via Instagram)