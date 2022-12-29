The Japanese American Cultural and Community Center is celebrating the new year with Shimmy at the Shinnenkai on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, 815 E. First St., Los Angeles.

The event is nearly sold out, so tickets should be reserved as soon as possible.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Live music from 7:30 p.m.

Kokoro and friends (pictured) will be performing a mix of popular dance favorites. There will also be an opportunity drawing, dinner and a special New Year’s toast. Proceeds raised will benefit the JACCC.

COVID vaccinations and boosters are encouraged for all attendees.

For more information, contact Carol Tanita at ctanita@mail.com, Wayne Nagao at wnagao@msn.com or Nolan Maehara at nymaehara@verizon.net.