Private funeral services for the late Mr. Takashi “Taka” Takemoto 83-year-old, Maui-born, resident of Montebello and Torrance, who passed away on November 12, 2022, were held on Monday, December 4, at Fukui Mortuary, officiated by Rimban Willian Briones of Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple. Private burial services will be at Mililani Memorial Park, Waipahu, Hawaii.

He is survived by his cousins, Mitzi (Michael) Mitsunaga, James (Teri) Takemoto and Michael Mooko of California, Sharon (Michael) Higa, Doreen (Terry) Takaki, Kathleen (Sidney) Tanaka, and Melvin (Lynda) Takemoto of Hawaii, Yuka (Kazuo) Mabuni and Ryuichi Takemoto of Japan; also survived by many other relatives here, Hawaii and in Japan.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441