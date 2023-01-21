Keiro’s Caregiver Conference will return in person on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wintersburg Presbyterian Church, 2000 N. Fairview St. in Santa Ana.

For over 20 years, Keiro has offered Caregiver Conferences to support thousands of Japanese American older adults and their caregivers by providing practical resources and information.

“Caregiving is a topic that is relevant to everyone of all ages, and family caregivers typically play the key role in enhancing the quality of life of older adults in our community,” said Keiro President and CEO Beverly Ito. “After three years of virtual Caregiver Conferences, we are more than excited to bring this valuable conference back in person, and provide opportunities for community caregivers to reconnect with each other as they navigate their unique caregiving journey.”

Keiro looks forward to welcoming back older adults and caregivers to the community to learn from subject matter experts and resources. The theme for this year’s conference is “Discovering Your Inner Caregiver,” and the presentations will cover three key traits for successful caregiving: communication, compassion, and creativity.

Following the keynote presentation, registrants will attend two of the three available breakout sessions. The conference sessions will discuss the following topics:

Keynote Presentation: “The Top Things I Wish I Knew Before Caregiving”

Breakout Session A: “Caregiving in Action”

Breakout Session B: “How to Communicate as a Caregiver”

Breakout Session C: “Practicing Compassion and Patience”

The event will include a hosted bento lunch along with a resource fair for attendees to explore, composed of nonprofit organizations and businesses with a focus on helping older adults and caregivers.

To reserve your spot for this free conference, visit http://keiro.org/caregiver-conference. Registration is now open and will close on Friday, Feb. 24, or when spots are filled.

For more information, contact Keiro at (213) 873-5707 or email programs@keiro.org.