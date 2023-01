Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who was born in Japan, wrote on Twitter on Monday about her family’s New Year’s traditions.

“My ohana is welcoming 2023 with homemade ozoni — mochi soup — and osechi — a variety of colorful foods symbolizing good fortune. In Japanese culture, ozoni and osechi are traditional New Year’s Day cuisines to invite happiness, health and success for the year to come. Happy New Year!”

She is pictured with her husband, Leighon Kim Oshima.