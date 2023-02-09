The award-winning documentary “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust” will be screened on Monday, Feb. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. at UCLA’s James Bridge Theater, 1409 Melnitz Hall, 235 Charles E. Young Dr. East, Los Angeles.

At the foot of the majestic, snow-capped Sierras, Manzanar, the World War II concentration camp, becomes the confluence for memories of Payauunadii, the now-parched “land of flowing water.” Intergenerational women from Native American, Japanese American and rancher communities form an alliance to defend their land and water from Los Angeles.

Speakers: Ann Kaneko, director/producer, “Manzanar, Diverted”; Teri Red Owl, executive director, Owens Valley Indian Water Commission; Sally Manning, environmental director, Big Pine Paiute Tribe Owens Valley; Annie Mendoza, Tongva water protector, UCLA Urban Planning Ph.D. student.

Free registration: https://manzanardiverted.eventbrite.com

Sponsors: UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, UCLA Asian American Studies Center, UCLA School of Law Doc Film Legal Clinic, UCLA Nikkei Student Union, UCLA Center for EthnoCommunications, UCLA American Indian Studies Center, UCLA School of Law Ziffren Institute, American Indian Graduate Student Association, UCLA School of Law Native Nations Law & Policy Center, UCLA College of Social Sciences, Asian American Studies.