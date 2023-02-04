October 16, 1932 – January 16, 2023

Mieko Yada was born in Terminal Island, Calif. At the age of 9, she was sent with her family to Manzanar Concentration Camp, where they were imprisoned for over three years. Upon release from Manzanar in 1945, the family moved to Boyle Heights. Mieko is a graduate of Roosevelt High School.

She married Minoru Taguchi in 1952. Together, they raised four children. After many years as a housewife, Mieko joined Minoru in his flower-growing business. They worked six days a week, but always spent off-days with their kids. Mieko and Minoru retired in 2005. Minoru passed away in 2017.

Among Mieko’s favorite hobbies were bowling, playing poker with her childhood friends, playing blackjack, craps, and betting on football in Las Vegas, and knitting. She is survived by her children, Dan (Lily) Taguchi, Jane Taguchi (Terence Chang), Gail Taguchi, and Roger (Leticia) Taguchi; and her grandchildren, Stephanie Ramirez and Jin Taguchi. Mieko is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Public viewing (Viewing of her body. You may also choose to go to the PUBLIC VISITATION on Thursday evening) will be held on Monday, February 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif.

Public visitation (Visitation with her ashes in urn. You may also choose to go to the

PUBLIC VIEWING of her body on Feb. 13) will be held on Thursday, February 16, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif.

Public funeral service will be held on Friday, February 17, 11 a.m. at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden,” 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, Calif.

Graveside burial service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 11 a.m. at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, 23287 Sierra Hwy., Newhall, Calif. Private. Please contact a family member for more information.

The family requests that those considering sending donations or flowers, instead make a donation to the Manzanar Committee. https://manzanarcommittee.org/donate/

