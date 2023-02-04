From left: Kandace Kuwahara, Jadon Pulido and Ryder Lemieux-Nakano.

TORRANCE — Jadon Pulido and Ryder Lemieux-Nakano held a Cat Food & Dog Leash Drive for Infinite Love Animal Rescue, founded by Kandace Kuwahara, at Descanso Park in Torrance on Jan. 15.

Every family that donated received a free plush stuffed animal.

Members of Boy Scout Troop 719 in Torrance, both boys also sold stuffed animals in December to raise money for the rescue group, collecting nearly $500. And they’ve helped care for Vixen, one of the dogs available for adoption, fostering her and taking her on outings.

They plan to create “Adoption Care Packages,” which will include a plush animal and a blanket, to distribute to people adopting dogs or cats through Infinite Love Animal Rescue.

Ryder and Jadon will earn their Citizenship in the Community Merit Badges for these volunteer projects.

Kuwahara’s nonprofit organization rescues animals from overcrowded shelters and has also taken in stray and homeless dogs as well as cats and kittens. Often after providing medical care, grooming and socialization, loving “furever” homes are found.

Since it began in 2017, Infinite Love Animal Rescue has rescued over 200 animals, including reuniting strays with their owners.

Kuwahara expressed gratitude to Jadon and Ryder and their parents, noting that the funds and food donations collected are essential to the rescue group’s ongoing efforts.

Anyone interested in donating can go to the website, www.infiniteloverescue.org/donate. Volunteers are also vital, and details about how to help in saving animals’ lives are available at this link: www.infiniteloverescue.org/volunteer

The group can also be followed on Facebook and Instagram @InfiniteLoveRescue.