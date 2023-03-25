Hats, comfortable shoes and sunglasses are recommended for attendees to the Minidoka Pilgrimage.

General registration will open April 12 for the 2023 Minidoka Pilgrimage, which be held July 6 to 9.

Priority registration for descendants and family impacted by the history of the Japanese American incarceration ($275 per attendee) opened on March 15. Senior fellowship (free) is available to survivors over the age of 77.

General registration is for those who have not had family incarcerated and are interested in attending to learn as allies.

“Thank you for understanding that we are running at a much smaller capacity this year as well as our desire to give priority to survivors and descendants,” organizers said.

The pilgrimage will officially begin at Koto Brewing Co. (156 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls, ID 83301) on Thursday, July 6, at 6 p.m. and will end approximately at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 9.

Historically, the weather for the Twin Falls during the time of the pilgrimage has been in the mid-80s and sunny. However temperatures have the ability to reach the mid- to upper 90s but also as low as the low 70s. A cool breeze can be expected in the evening as well.

Pilgrims are advised that personal services and devices such as wheelchairs and oxygen will not be provided. Pilgrims in need of services of a personal nature are responsible for arranging for such services prior to registering for the pilgrimage and are encouraged to travel with a companion.

More information and additional details for the pilgrimage will be sent to participants as soon as registration forms and fees are received and confirmed.

Travelers will need to make their own arrangements for transportation to Twin Falls, Idaho. Transportation will be provided only within the Twin Falls area on Friday and Saturday.

It is recommended that you bring: Comfortable shoes and long pants for walking around Minidoka; sun hat and sunglasses; sunscreen; light-weight jacket for cool evenings; Minidoka family stories and poems to share; camera.

Lodging is not included and accommodations need to be arranged in Twin Falls on your own. Lodging information will be provided upon registration confirmation.

For any Senior Fellowship recipients, coordinate lodging directly with Minidoka Pilgrimage by contacting minidokapilgrimage@gmail.com.

This year there is no bus from Seattle. You are required to arrange your own transportation to and from Twin Falls, which is a 9.5-hour drive from Seattle and an 8.5-hour drive from Portland.

There are many daily flights in and out of Boise. From there, it is a 2-hour drive to Twin Falls. There is also a small airport in Twin Falls that is 15 minutes from the base hotels.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.minidokapilgrimage.org/

In 1942, almost 13,000 people of Japanese ancestry, many of whom were American citizens, were removed from their homes in Washington, Oregon and Alaska and sent to a desolate incarceration camp near Twin Falls. Today, most of the 33,000 acres that once made up Minidoka have been taken over by farms. However, 73 acres along the North Side Canal and near the entrance to Minidoka have been designated a National Monument.

Minidoka Internment National Monument was established in 2001 as the 385th unit of the National Park System to commemorate the hardships and sacrifices of Japanese Americans imprisoned there during World War II. Also known as the Hunt Camp, the Minidoka Relocation Center contained over 600 buildings.

In 1944, the incarcerees harvested 7,300,000 pounds of produce in the surrounding agricultural fields, making the camp completely self-sustaining. It was in operation from August 1942 until October 1945.