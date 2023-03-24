TORRANCE — “Faith, Hope and Courage,” a personal sharing of Christian faith journeys from LGBTQIA individuals, will be held on Saturday, March 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

Speakers:

Alden Aizumi, national speaker who identifies as transgender

Colleen Tani, a queer Sansei cisgender woman

Rev. Kenneth Schoon, United Methodist Church pastor who identifies as gay

Co-sponsored by Centenary UMC, Faith UMC, West L.A. UMC and Okaeri L.A., this event will help to promot Okaeri L.A.’s fifth biennial conference, to be held Nov. 10-12.

RSVP by calling Faith UMC at (310) 217-7000 or emailing murakami4@ao.com. Direct any questions to the email address.