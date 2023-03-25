“Momento,” an exhibition by Artist-in-Residence Shizu Saldamando, is on view through April 7 at the Boone Family Gallery, located in Pasadena City College’s Center for the Arts, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena.

Detail of Shizu Saldamando’s portrait of the late Raul Pizarro.

Saldamando is a painter who depicts American social spaces through portraiture. Her works suggest how race, gender and ethnicity can be malleable and act as unnamed background in creative cultural communities.

“Momento” is a continuation of Saldamando’s work with visual biographies but represents established artists that are in candid moments as themselves without the subtle context of the creative scenes that they help create.

Saldamando works with various media such as oil paint, colored pencil, glitter and collage. She draws inspiration from her own experiences as a Japanese-Mexican-American artist who grew up in San Francisco’s Mission District and attended UCLA’s School of Arts and Architecture.

Gallery hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed for Spring Break on March 31. Parking is in Lot 5 off Bonnie Avenue for $2.

For more information, call (626) 585-7412 or visit https://pasadena.edu/campus-life/the-arts/the-galleries/.

Artist’s website: https://www.shizusaldamando.com/

The Artist in Residence program for the Galleries at PCC is made possible by funding from the Pasadena Art Alliance.