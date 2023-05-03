MONTEREY PARK — After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles County (APABA) announces that its monthly community legal clinic has returned in-person to the Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library, in partnership with Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Southern California.

Every month, volunteer attorneys and law students provide free, in-language legal assistance in the areas of criminal law, civil matters, employment and workplace disputes, estate planning, family law, government and health benefits, and immigration.

Volunteers are also on hand to help translate for clients in various languages, including Mandarin, Cantonese, and Vietnamese.

APABA has provided legal support to low-income residents of Los Angeles since its founding. Over the years, APABA legal clinics have served the needs of hundreds of low-income residents from across Los Angeles County. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, APABA ran a virtual legal clinic for community members.

Last January, APABA held its first post-pandemic in-person legal clinic at the Monterey Park Library. In April, APABA officially relaunched its in-person legal clinic on a monthly basis at the Monterey Park Library with over 15 volunteer attorneys, law students and translators.

“The APABA legal clinic has been central to our efforts to provide legal support to the most vulnerable in our community,” said APABA President Erica Yen. “After three long years, we are thrilled to return to the Monterey Park Library to provide in-person, in-language services on a monthly basis.”

“The Bruggemeyer Library provides much more than just books; we are a true community center for our residents and the APABA Legal Clinic is a shining example of that ethos,” said Monterey Park City Librarian Diana Garcia. “We are so thankful to our community partners at APABA for bringing back this important program on a monthly basis.”

The APABA community legal clinic is held on the second Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the Monterey Park Bruggemeyer Library (Friends Room, second floor), 318 Ramona Ave.

Upcoming clinic dates for 2023 are May 9, June 13, July 11, Aug. 8, Sept. 12, Oct. 10 and Nov. 14. Call (626) 307-1368 to reserve a spot. Walk-ins are welcome but those with reservations will be served first.