Kokoro provides dance music for many community fundraisers.

The Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC), a nonprofit community coalition of neighborhood stakeholders that advocates for the best interests of one of the last Japantowns in the country, announced it is holding its first benefit dance since the pandemic began under the theme “J-Town, Keeping It Our Town,” with the event scheduled for Saturday, June 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple Kaikan, 815 E. 1st St., Los Angeles.

LTCC, which was founded in 1999, helps to preserve, promote and protect Little Tokyo, the second oldest ethnic neighborhood in Los Angeles. It operates as a clearinghouse for information by providing monthly public forums for key community issues to be explained and debated. It organizes stakeholders, including over 400 small businesses, 5,000 residents, 50 nonprofit organizations and eight faith-based institutions, to work together to create a unified voice to promote Little Tokyo’s best interests. Funds raised from the dance will support LTCC’s efforts.

The dance will feature music by Kokoro. Sponsor tables (for 10 people) for $1,000 will include dinner, dessert and treats. Tables for 10 are also available at $500 (10 guests) and will include dinner and snacks. Individual tickets are $50 per person (open seating). Deadline for tickets is June 10, but dances reach capacity quickly.

To help defray costs, LTCC is seeking Food Sponsors ($1,000-$5,000), Entertainment Sponsors ($1,000-$5,000), a Venue Sponsor ($2,500) and a Bar Sponsor ($2,000). General donations are welcome. LTCC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax-deductible.

According to Kristin Fukushima, LTCC’s managing director, “Community dances have grown in popularity and with the easing of COVID restrictions, more people have taken the opportunity to gather together to have fun and see their friends. LTCC’s dance enables dance lovers to also support our organization to help preserve and protect Little Tokyo.”

For more information on “J-Town, Keeping It Our Town,” contact Fukushima at kristin@littletokyola.org; Carol Tanita at cntanita@mail.com; or go to the LTCC website at www.littletokyola.org.