Kei-Ai Los Angeles in Lincoln Heights (Rafu Shimpo photo)

GARDENA — What happened at Kei-Ai L.A., the “deadliest nursing home in the state” (L.A. Times, March 1, 2021)? What can victims do? What can the community do?

“Voices of Our Seniors,” a community town hall, will be held Sunday, July 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room (second floor) of Gardena-Torrance Baptist Church, 1457 W. 179th St., Gardena. Hosted by Save Our Seniors Network.

Featured speakers:

• Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, who has 40 years of experience as an attending physician

• David Monkawa, co-chair of Save Our Seniors Network

• Francine Imai and Margaret Miyauchi, family members of seniors at Pacifica facilities

On March 14, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon charged leaders at posh Silverado-Beverly assisted living center with multiple counts of “felony elder endangerment.” Thirteen residents and one worker died of COVID due to violations of safe practice. Save Our Seniors Network and many in the community applauded this.

However, Save Our Seniors Network wants an investigation of Kei-Ai L.A., where 115 deaths occurred at roughly the same time. Four members of Congress are currently calling for an investigation of Kei-Ai due to the shocking number of COVID deaths. The aim is to make certain that issues are fixed and that this never happens to other communities.

Petitions will be available to support the efforts of Rep. Judy Chu, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, and three colleagues, Reps. Maxine Waters, Jimmy Gomez and Ted Lieu, who are demanding a thorough investigation of the 115 deaths, which are unprecedented in post-war Japanese American history.

Save Our Seniors Network is an all-volunteer network of individuals and organizations working to secure the continuation of bilingual and bicultural care services for seniors residing at the facilities formerly known as Keiro Nursing Home and Keiro Retirement Home, a Japanese American institution for nearly 50 years.

“No other facilities exist that provide the same level of care as these facilities, and healthcare inequality persists,” SOSN said in a statement. “The profit objectives of the international corporate developer owners, Pacifica Companies, cause them to seek to degrade and eliminate the services our seniors need. As a community, we must stand together to support our seniors.”

SOSN seeks reparations and justice for COVID deaths, eviction trauma and past broken promises, and advocates for quality bilingual-bicultural senior care facilities for Japanese Americans and all people.

For more information, call (626) 999-7528.