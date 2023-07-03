On June 7 at Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, David Ono narates the story of Japanese American veterans, including Lawson Iichiro Sakai, who participated in the 442nd’s most famous battle, the rescue of the “Los Battalion” in France in 1944. (Photo by JASON KUSAGAYA)

“Defining Courage” will be presented on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m. at the Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. in Little Tokyo, adjacent to the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center. (The 3 p.m. show is sold out.)

“Defining Courage” is a journey into the legacy of the Nisei soldier, Americans of Japanese ancestry who served in the segregated military units of the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team, Military Intelligence Service, and 522nd Field Artillery Battalion. They are considered the greatest fighting units in American military history, but most have never heard their extraordinary stories.

Join Emmy Award-winning filmmakers Jeff MacIntyre and ABC7 news anchor David Ono as they immerse you into the tragic yet uplifting world of these heroes who fought prejudice at home and the enemy abroad. You’ll fly over World War II battlefields in Italy, France, Japan, and Germany, in an unforgettable live event that includes stunning cinematography, live music and choir, historic film, and eyewitness interviews.

Chorus and musicians add to the emotional retelling of the heroics of the Nisei soldiers (Photo by JASON KUSAGAYA)

See, hear and experience their incredible heroics through this piece of innovative storytelling. Far from a history lesson, it is a testament to inner strength, one that inspires us in our search for courage in today’s world.

This performance is presented by the Story Boldly, the Japanese American Citizens League, the Japanese American National Museum, Outside in Theatre, and the Umami Fund.

To purchase tickets online, go to: https://jaccc.org/events/defining-courage-2023/

“Defining Courage” was first performed at the Aratani last year. Earlier this year, it was presented at the Hawaii Theatre in Honolulu and Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.