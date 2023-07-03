The picnic included an ondo lesson.

MONTEREY PARK — Nanka Yamaguchi Kenjinkai held its annual picnic on June 11 at a new location, Garvey Ranch Park in Monterey Park, with members of all generations in attendance.

Kokoro Taiko opened the program.

Kokoro Taiko, led by Victor Fukuhara, opened the program.

From left: NYK President Arturo Yoshimoto, Treasurer Naomi Suenaka, scholarship recipients Satoru Eto and Jason Yasuda.

Opening remarks were made by President Arturo Yoshimoto and Secretary Aki Fukuhara-Vaughn.

Tama-ire, a game in which balls are tossed into a basket.

Special guests included Kihei Otani, president of Ehime Kenjinkai; Hirotaka Akaiwa, chairman of Nanka Fukuoka Kenjinkai; and Yoshitaka Morioka, president of Nanka Hiroshima Kenjinkai.

The kids participated in a candy toss (above) and races (below)

Scholarships were presented by Yoshimoto and Treasurer Naomi Suenaka. The recipients were Satoru Eto and Jason Yujiro Yasuda.

The challenging water balloon toss.

Lunch included hot dogs and chili donated by Yoshimoto and sno-cones donated by Fukuhara.

Pass the Daikon, a variation on Musical Chairs.

Ondo dancing was led by Fukuhara-Vaughn and Beverly Toyama.

A group photo at the picnic’s new location.

Mika Matsui was among the karaoke performers.

All NYK children under 12 participated in a candy toss. All members took part in a mochi-maki, a variety of games, including a water balloon toss, tama-ire and Pass the Daikon, and a group photo.

Races and games were overseen by Patrick Seki and Mike Vaughn. An opportunity drawing was conducted by the NYK Board and Yoshimoto gave closing remarks.

Some membera are expected to attend the Yamaguchi Kenjinkai World Grand Meeting on July 28-29 at the Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. For information on this and other NYK activities, visit http://yamaguchi-usa.org/.

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo