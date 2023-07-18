Nikkei Games: Games for the Generations announced that they are back for the 2023 Games, which will be held through Aug. 27 in venues throughout the region.

Once again, the summer will be filled with athletes in action in an array of sports, all under the umbrella of Nikkei Games.

The signature event — basketball — will once again be held at the Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach on Aug. 12-13. The 3-on-3 format for children and 4-on-4 for high school and adult players have drawn 476 teams and 1,900 players in past years and are expected to fill the Pyramid. A family division was created to bring it — parents can bring it on the floor with their high school-age kids and add an uncle, aunt and a cousin or two.

The Games kicked off on July 15 with pickleball at the Tustin Pickleball Court. Youth golf will follow at Lake Forest Golf Course on July 22, bike ride at Tanaka Farms on July 23, and the fishing derby on July 29 at Berth 55 Landing in Long Beach.

Track and field will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Foothill High School in Santa Ana with a number of events, including the signature Richard Fukuhara Daikon Relays for participants seven and older.

Also on Aug. 6 will be the Budo Tournament at the Pyramid, where judo, kendo and karate competitions will be held. It is a great event to see all three martial arts forms participate.

Other events include adult golf at Strawberry Farms Golf Club on Aug. 10, bowling on Aug. 19 at Cal Bowl in Lakewood, and the closing event, softball at Fountain Valley Miles Square Park, on Aug. 26-27.

For more information, schedule of events, and necessary registration forms, visit http://nikkeigames.org. For additional information, contact Jesse James at (714) 618-1369.