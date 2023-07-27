Mrs. Lucky Inouye, 77-year-old long-time resident of Torrance and Chicago native, passed away on April 25, 2023. She is survived by her husband, Milton Inouye; children, John (Kimi) Sugita, Keith Inouye, and Allison (Pedro) Mercado; siblings, Elaine Sun, Wally (Carol) Hugh, Eileen (Donald) Ogawa, GuyGee (Linda) Hugh, Woody Lawrence (Olivia Hszieh) Hugh, Dr. Donald (Joane) Hugh, and Karen (Bob) Tsutsui; three grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends she considered family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, August 4, 2023, at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504. The family requests flowers be omitted; casual or aloha attire. Inurnment will be private.