“No No Girl,” written and directed by Paul Daisuke Goodman, will be screened on Saturday, July 22, at 2:15 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, First and Central in Little Tokyo, in conjunction with the JACL National Convention.

The family drama about the impact of the wartime incarceration on subsequent generations of Japanese Americans stars Mika Dyo in the title role. Cast members Chris Tashima and Jyl Kaneshiro will be on hand for Q&A after the screening.

“No No Girl” had its premiere at JANM 11 months and has since won numerous awards at film festivals across the country.

Open to convention registrants, Day Pass attendees, JANM members and JANM ticket-holders.

Info: www.jacl.org/2023-convention-film-series