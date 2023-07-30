Breaking open the sake cask to welcome the 2023 Nikkei Games are (from left) 2015 Nisei Week Queen Sara Hutter, Kent Suzuki, Rin Ueno, kids Landon Tanaka and Kaila Hatsushi, Mikey Hirano Culross, Steve Ozawa and Marc Butsumyo. (Photo by NANCY TERAMURA HAYATA)

The 2023 Nikkei Games: Games for the Generations are under way and continue this weekend with a fishing derby Saturday in Long Beach.

A banquet to jump-start the games was held Wednesday at the Diamond Seafood Palace in Westminster, with a host of demonstrations of budo (martial arts) that will be the center of attention on Aug. 6 at the Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach.

Eric Mochinaga flips Glen Whitesell during a demonstration of defensive judo. (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)

Other events in August, most over the weekends, include track and field, golf, bowling, softball and the ever-popular basketball tournament.

For more information and complete schedules, visit www.nikkeigames.org.