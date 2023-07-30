The 2023 Nikkei Games: Games for the Generations are under way and continue this weekend with a fishing derby Saturday in Long Beach.
A banquet to jump-start the games was held Wednesday at the Diamond Seafood Palace in Westminster, with a host of demonstrations of budo (martial arts) that will be the center of attention on Aug. 6 at the Pyramid at Cal State Long Beach.
Other events in August, most over the weekends, include track and field, golf, bowling, softball and the ever-popular basketball tournament.
For more information and complete schedules, visit www.nikkeigames.org.