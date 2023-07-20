January 13, 1936 – July 7, 2023

Shoji Miyagishima passed away on July 7, 2023, at the age of 87 at his residence in Torrance, Calif.

He was born in Miho, Japan, and immigrated to Ogden, Utah, where he attended high school and college before settling in the South Bay.

He is survived by his wife, Kikue; children, Joyce (Patrick Jenkins) Miyagishima, Paulette (Wesley) Wong, Andy Miyagishima and Mark Miyagishima; along with grandchildren, Anabel Wong, Logan Jenkins and Rai Miyagishima.

A private funeral service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park, where he will be laid to rest in peace overlooking the Pacific Ocean.