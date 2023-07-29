Image from an LAPD officer’s body cam shows the suspect in the Miyako Hotel’s lobby shortly before he was shot.

Body camera video, showing the moments leading up to the shooting of a man suspected of threatening employees in the lobby of the Miyako Hotel on First Street in Little Tokyo on June 25, was released Tuesday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The suspect has been identified as Douglas Hill, 39, of Illinois, according to a report by ABC7 Eyewitness News. Footage appears to show Hill refusing to drop his knife despite repeated orders by police officers.

The video included the following exchange:

Hill: You ain’t cops!

LAPD officer: Drop the knife right now!

Hill: Do it! It ain’t a real damn gun.

An officer then opens fire. Hill was shot at least twice and was hospitalized. No one else was injured.

Hill is facing several charges, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The video can be viewed on LAPD’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@LAPDHQ