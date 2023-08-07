Gardena city officials and residents celebrated the inaugural ride on the free trolley service to Manhattan Beach on Tuesday. Line G is a pilot service that will run on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays until Sept. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Final departure from Manhattan Beach is 6:08 p.m. The beach city is home to many recreational activities and restaurants. The service can be picked up at Gardena City Hall at Western and 162nd, Rowley Park at Van Ness and 132nd and Manhattan Beach at Highland and 14th Place. For more information on beach chairs, coolers and pets, visit www.ridegtrans.com or call (310) 965-8888. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)