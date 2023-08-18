After a three-year “recess,” the always-popular Nisei Week Baby Show made its return on July 29 in the gymnasium at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.
Some 37 children from ages 1 to 6 took part, with actor-comedian Anthony Dayo serving as the master of ceremonies.
Those lucky enough to have the crowns placed on their heads rode in the Nisei Week Grand Parade on Aug. 13. They are:
Tiny Tots
Princess Misa Uchida
Prince Sosuke Christensen
Most Photogenic: Misa Uchida, Yoshi Chang
Romper Stompers
Princess Daisy Kusagaya
Prince Barrett Urqoidi
Most Photogenic: Emiko Alvarez, Colin Fawn
Jet Setters
Princess Catherine Hayashida
Prince Joshua Brock
Most Photogenic: Kana Shimonishi, Ethan Akira Tam
Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and JUN NAGATA / Rafu Shimpo