The Romper Stomper winners, from left: Emiko Alvarez, Daisy Kusagaya, Barrett Urqoidi and Colin Fawn, with 2022 Nisei Week Queen Kristine Yada and Miss Tomodachi Maile Yanguas.

After a three-year “recess,” the always-popular Nisei Week Baby Show made its return on July 29 in the gymnasium at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple.

Koa Chang enjoys a healthy snack as Kayden Hanano answers a few questions.

Some 37 children from ages 1 to 6 took part, with actor-comedian Anthony Dayo serving as the master of ceremonies.

Kaie Emmons, Ayana Ikeda and Catherine Hayashida take flight.

Those lucky enough to have the crowns placed on their heads rode in the Nisei Week Grand Parade on Aug. 13. They are:

Tiny Tots

Princess Misa Uchida

Prince Sosuke Christensen

Most Photogenic: Misa Uchida, Yoshi Chang

Romper Stompers

Princess Daisy Kusagaya

Prince Barrett Urqoidi

Most Photogenic: Emiko Alvarez, Colin Fawn

Jet Setters

Princess Catherine Hayashida

Prince Joshua Brock

Most Photogenic: Kana Shimonishi, Ethan Akira Tam

Emcee Anthony Dayo chats with (from left) Emma Tome, Emi Wang and Alia Rapanut.

Clockwise from top right: Jack Yoshitomi; Yoshi Chang is thrilled to be one of the day’s winners; with her unicorn close by for support, Misa Uchida is ready for her Tiny Tots crown; Prince Sosuke Christensen has his crown adjusted after an initial mis-fitting (see below right).

Left: Princess Catherine makes sure everyone knows whose name is on the winners’ certificate.

Amid the enthusiastic applause, a triumphant Joshua Brock bounds forward to take the throne as the Jet Setter prince.

From left: Brynne Ohashi flashes a million-dollar smile; Kaizen Imada is ready for some game; Colette Calice thinks carefully before answering the questions.

From left: Kana Shimonishi shows why she was chosen as Most Photogenic; Colten Lombardi busts out his best dance moves for the judges.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS and JUN NAGATA / Rafu Shimpo