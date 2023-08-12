The Japanese American National Museum (JANM) will host the Natsumatsuri Family Festival on Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum’s annual summer celebration features free cultural performances, crafts, and activities for families and kids of all ages.

Admission to the Natsumatsuri Family Festival is free. All visitors are requested to register for their free tickets to ensure smooth and swift entry to the event.JANM members will receive exclusive benefits, such as reserved seating, giveaways, a members-only festival entrance, and a members-only photo booth express lane. Register for free tickets and view the event schedule at http://janm.org/natsumatsuri2023.

Festivities include:

• Performances by TaikoProject, Yu-ki Project and Cold Tofu Improv and Comedy Group;

• Kendo demonstration by Sho Tokyo Kendo Dojo;

• Taiko workshop with JANM volunteer Hal Keimi;

• Printmaking workshop with David Horvitz in partnership with Printed Matter’s L.A. Art Book Fair;

• Souvenir photos by cre8tive outlets;

• Author-led book readings of “Anzu the Great Listener”with Disney animator Benson Shum;

• Obon lecture and community dance with with Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple and Elaine Fukumoto;

• Fun summer-themed paper hat and patches crafts and origami;

• Scavenger hunt for prizes;

• Free admission to “Don’t Fence Me In: Coming of Age in America’s Concentration Camps,” “Glenn Kaino: Aki’s Market,” “The Interactive StoryFile of Lawson Sakai,” and “Common Ground: The Heart of Community.”

JANM will also be posting select performances and activities on its YouTube channel throughout the day. View the map and location of each activity on JANM’s digital guide on the free Bloomberg Connects app.

Natsumatsuri is sponsored by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, the Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, the Nissan Foundation, and the Los Angeles County Arts and Culture. The media sponsor is The Rafu Shimpo.