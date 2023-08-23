INDEPENDENCE — Manzanar National Historic Site remains closed Wednesday, Aug. 23, as the staff assesses damage and begins flood recovery.

Check out weather and road conditions before traveling. Go to the National Weather Service, Las Vegas, for the latest information: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=36.80232500000005&lon=-118.19954499999994

Go to Caltrans Road Information for updated information on Highway 395 and other roads: https://roads.dot.ca.gov/

Manzanar National Historic Site is located at 5001 Highway 395, six miles south of Independence and nine miles north of Lone Pine. Learn more at https://www.nps.gov/manz.