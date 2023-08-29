Michael Paulo (center) performs with saxophonist Kanzaki and Kimo Cornwell on keyboards at the Temecula Wine & Music Festival on June 24. His concert at South Coast Winery on Sept. 10 will benefit the Maui Strong Fund. (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

Saxman Michael Paulo is presenting “Jam for Maui” on Sunday, Sept. 10 at the South Coast Winery in Temecula. Proceeds from ticket sales and live and silent auction activities will benefit the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund.

“We are all affected by this tremendous tragedy with the shock that Lahaina is totally gone, but it doesn’t come close to the loss felt by those that are there,” Paulo said.

More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform, including Kimo Cornwell (of Hiroshima), Larry Braggs (formerly with Tower of Power), Terry Steele, Alex Ligertwood (former lead singer with Santana and Average White Band), Dave Inamine, Hawaiian artist Bucci Cannencia, saxman Will Donato, percussionist Ramon Yslas, and Island Flava Band, with surprise guests and more.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Prices: $65 to $95. Concert starts at 7 p.m. South Coast Resort and Spa is located at 34843 Rancho California Rd., Temecula. Presented by South Coast Winery and Apaulo Productions.

Tickets can be purchased at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/tix/2914/event/1324324.