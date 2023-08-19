The Closing Ceremony and Ondo Public Street Dancing, scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 p.m. on First Street in Little Tokyo, is subject to cancellation depending on the weather. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Nisei Week Foundation is aware of the developing situation regarding Hurricane Hilary and is currently making contingency plans in the event of severe weather this weekend.

While our hope is to continue the celebration of our culture and community, the safety of our attendees and volunteers is our primary concern and our events may be subject to cancellation in the occurrence of heavy rain or winds.

We will continue to provide updates regarding the status of our events through the following channels:

www.Niseiweek.org

Instagram (@niseiweek)

Tik Tok (@niseiweek)

Facebook (Nisei Week Foundation)