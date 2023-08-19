The Nisei Week Foundation is aware of the developing situation regarding Hurricane Hilary and is currently making contingency plans in the event of severe weather this weekend.
While our hope is to continue the celebration of our culture and community, the safety of our attendees and volunteers is our primary concern and our events may be subject to cancellation in the occurrence of heavy rain or winds.
We will continue to provide updates regarding the status of our events through the following channels:
Instagram (@niseiweek)
Tik Tok (@niseiweek)
Facebook (Nisei Week Foundation)