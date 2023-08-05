For decades, Studio Ghibli has created beautiful movies that have captivated and inspired audiences for generations through masterful storytelling and stunning visuals. Join GKIDS and Fathom Events for the annual Studio Ghibli Fest to experience the wonder of these groundbreaking, beloved animated films.

This month’s offerings at selected theaters:

• “Princess Mononoke” (1997). From Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki (“Spirited Away”) comes an epic masterpiece that has dazzled audiences worldwide with its breathtaking imagination, exhilarating battles, and deep humanity.

Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. (subtitled); Sunday, Aug. 6, at 4 and 7 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. (dubbed); Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. (dubbed)

• “Porco Rosso” (1992). This unsung treasure from Miyazaki nestles a tale of morality and identity inside a soaring airborne adventure — a tribute to early aviation and the reckless flyboys whose home was the open sky.

Sunday, Aug. 20, at 4 p.m. (dubbed); Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. (subtitled)

• “The Wind Rises” (2013). The most recent masterpiece from Miyazaki is a spellbinding movie beyond compare. Jiro dreams of flying and designing beautiful airplanes, inspired by the famous Italian aeronautical designer Caproni. Nearsighted and unable to be a pilot, he becomes one of the world’s most accomplished airplane designers, experiencing key historical events in an epic tale of love, perseverance and the challenges of living and making choices in a turbulent world. Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Feature.

Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m. (dubbed); Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. (subtitled)

The series continues with “Howl’s Moving Castle” (Sept. 23 to 27) and “Spirited Away” (Oct. 28-Nov. 1).

For theater locations and reservations, visit www.fathomevents.com.