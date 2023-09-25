The Terasaki Budokan in Little Tokyo hosted a community celebration for about 150 children and their families currently unhoused and living in shelters on Thursday, with one cool cat as the center of attention.

Hello Kitty herself welcomed visitors to enjoy the carnival atmosphere, with music, dancing, food, crafts and a karate demonstration.

The event was a joint collaboration of the Little Tokyo Business Association, Worthy of Love L.A., Union Church of Los Angeles, Down But Not Out, Centenary United Methodist Church and Skid Row-kyo.

Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo