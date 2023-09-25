Japanese rock icon Yoshiki made history on Sept. 14 by becoming the first Japanese artist to be immortalized in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

A classically trained musician who shot to fame as the drummer of X Japan in the 1990s also attended the world premiere of “Yoshiki: Under the Sky,” a biographical documentary he directed.

Having sold more than 30 million records and composed music for Hollywood film soundtracks, Yoshiki returns to Los Angeles on Oct. 20 for a classical concert at The Dolby Theater.

Photos by JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo