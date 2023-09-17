SAN JOSE — Following recent sold-out shows in Honolulu, Costa Mesa and Los Angeles, “Defining Courage” is coming to San José’s Hammer Theatre on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 3 and 6 p.m.

The immersive live performance honors the most decorated U.S. soldiers of World War II—the 100th Infantry Battalion, the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, and the Military Intelligence Service. The stories of these Nisei soldiers, many fighting for the U.S. while their families were incarcerated in America’s concentration camps, are told in a unique live performance that combines live storytelling, new and historical film footage, eyewitness interviews, and live music.

The Oct. 22 performances of “Defining Courage” are presented by Story Boldly, the Japanese American National Museum, Outside In Theatre, and local partners, the Japanese American Citizens League, Japanese American Museum of San Jose, Japantown Community Congress of San Jose, National Japanese American Historical Society, and U.S.-Japan Council.

“The stories we know are still just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stories that are out there. I feel like there’s an infinite amount of these wonderful stories to tell, so I’ll always be devoted to the Japanese American story,” said broadcast journalist David Ono, the host and co-producer of Defining Courage. “The goal was to create an unforgettable show that combines live music and narration with multimedia storytelling. It is the perfect way to keep this important story alive in the most memorable way.”

Tickets start at $25 and are on sale now. More details about the show are available at http://DefiningCourageShow.com.