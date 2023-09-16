Home invasion robberies targeting elderly Asian Americans are also a trend in the San Francisco Bay Area. Approximately 50 such crimes have been reported in the Oakland Hills and may be connected. In one case, an 80-year-old man and his 69-year-old wife were caring for their two grandchildren when armed robbers broke in through a second-floor window. The ordeal lasted nearly 40 minutes and the criminals got away with $10,000 in cash and jewelry. (ABC7 San Francisco)

The Los Angeles Police Department has issued the following Community Safety Bulletin specifically for Asian Americans.

Robbery-Homicide Division has become aware of an ongoing crime trend of home invasion robberies of Asian American residents, whereas the suspect(s) force their way into homes typically occupied by the resident and their family members. Once inside the home, the suspect(s) will demand property.

These crimes have occurred throughout the City of Los Angeles as well as neighboring cities.

The following are recommendations for community members:

• Lock all doors, including sliding doors, and windows to your residence.

• If your home is equipped with surveillance cameras and/or alarm system, ensure they are in working order. Recommend recorded surveillance video be saved on a cloud base (and not only on a hard drive).

• Be aware of one’s surroundings for anything unusual or out of the ordinary before entering your residence or while driving home.

• Record and report suspicious activity to the police (write down suspicious suspect/vehicle descriptions).

• If you are driving and believe you are being followed, dial 911. If possible, drive to the nearest police station.

• If you are being robbed, do not resist the robbery suspects; cooperate and comply with their demands. Be a good witness.

• After a robbery, immediately call the police department by dialing 911. Immediately write down everything you can remember about the crime, suspects and suspect vehicle.

• Do not chase or follow the robbery suspect out of your home. Leave the job of catching the suspects to the police.

Contact info: Robbery-Homicide Division, Robbery Special Section at (213) 486-6840