Kathleen Ross-Allee

The Little Tokyo Parkinson’s Support Group at Union Church will hold their monthly meeting on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Union Church of Los Angeles, 401 E. Third St. (at San Pedro) in Little Tokyo.

The guest speaker will be Kathleen Ross-Allee, who has been a frequent guest at the group’s meetings. A certified yoga, fitness and rehabilitation specialist and a graduate of Loyola Marymount University, she teaches gentle yoga exercises to relieve stiffness, tension, discomfort, and weakness to ease your body and calm your mind and spirit, plus simple routines to help with stress.

Members, their family and friends, and any interested individuals are welcome. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to contact the church on Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at (213) 629-3876 or contact Yoko Kawaguchi at (626) 571-1796 or Lorraine Arakaki at (626) 282-7366.