California State University Los Angeles Interim President Leroy M. Morishita tosses the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium as the Dodgers hosted Cal State L.A. Night. More than 2,000 alumni, students, friends and family members were in attendance, celebrating their shared Golden Eagle pride while cheering on the Boys in Blue as they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-1, for their fourth consecutive win at home. “It was right where I wanted it to be,” Morishita later said of the pitch. (JUN NAGATA/Rafu Shimpo)