Last year’s Excellence in Arts Award recipients. (Torrance Citi Cable)

TORRANCE — The Torrance Cultural Arts Commission is pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Excellence in Arts Awards.

Celebrating its 45th year, this annual tradition will take place on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Toyota Meeting Hall at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center, 3330 Civic Center Dr. While the public is invited to attend, reservations are requested at http://TorranceCA.Gov/ExcellenceRSVP.

The winners are as follows in the following categories:

• Sasha Mori – Music Award. Mori is a musician, ensemble organizer and director who currently plays with the Palos Verdes Symphonic Band as a flutist.

• Lynn Chiyeko Mikami – Dr. Tom Rische Arts Education Award. Mikami is an artist and instructor who has multiple art pieces that have been on display at Destination: Art, where she teaches several classes for young children and adults.

• Camron Berga – Literary Arts Award. Berga, a student at UCLA, has performed many of his works at various special events in the South Bay and Los Angeles area.

• Elijah Pressman – Dance Award. Pressman is co-artistic director of the California Ballet.

• Rachel Baumsten – Drama & Theater Arts Award. Baumsten is a leader and coordinator for HOT TIP and stage manager at Torrance Theatre Company.

• Diane Lauridsen – Golden Circle Award. Lauridsen is director of the Lauridsen Ballet Centre, home of the California Ballet.

• Tiffany Mitchell – Visual Arts & Design Award. Mitchell is owner of Black Raven Tattoo Gallery.

• Cindy Shields – Katy Geissert Award. Shields is a veteran performer well-known not only for her various off-Broadway roles and commercials, but also for her 17-year involvement as the entertainment coordinator for Torrance’s Relay for Life.

The Excellence in Arts Awards recognize excellence in the advancement of the arts and outstanding contributions to the cultural life of the community, as demonstrated by individual artists, businesses, or organizations whose artistic offerings touch the residents of Torrance and beyond.

The Torrance Cultural Arts Commission is supported by the City of Torrance Cultural Services Division of the Community Services Department.