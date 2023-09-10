Yama Sushi Marketplace celebrated its one-year anniversary in West L.A. by thanking its customers with fun festivities on Aug. 26 and 27.

Yama had a balloon artist who made the most amazing anime and sushi sculptures, a DJ, a raffle and the Yama Chicken Run Game. Prizes for customers ranged from $100 gift cards to Sushi Party Platters.

In addition, Yama introduced a special anniversary sushi called the Lemon Roll, created by Yama’s master sushi chef, Ko-chan. This sushi roll featured fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber and other ingredients topped with a refreshing slice of lemon and Ko-chan’s special sauce.

Yama Sushi Marketplace, which also has a location in San Gabriel, offers sushi bar-grade sashimi and sushi, including fresh blue fin tuna from Spain, salmon from Scotland, scallops from Hokkaido, and much more. You can pick up pre-made rolls that are made fresh every hour, pre-order bento boxes, or ask the sushi chefs to freshly slice the sashimi of your choice as you browse through the pristine display case fish delivered daily.

Shoppers are presented with the notion they can recreate an authentic, high-quality Japanese meal at home or surprise party guests with huge party platters. Yama Sushi Marketplace also imports Japanese products and snacks that are curated by a team of buyers that regularly travel to Japan. The craft sake and beer selection is among the top in California.

This business started 40 years ago in the San Gabriel Valley. In April 2021, EJL Entertainment (the Kohno family) acquired Yama Seafood to help strengthen its business and to continue the impressive legacy that Kenzo Yamada has provided to the community for four decades.

Locations:

11709 National Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90064 (Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.)

911 W. Las Tunas Dr., San Gabriel, CA 91776 (Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.)

www.yamaseafoodla.com

Instagram: @yamaseafoodla