On Ensemble

“On 22: Twenty-Two Years of Creativity” will be presented on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Japanese American National Museum’s Tateuchi Democracy Forum, 100 N. Central Ave. in Little Tokyo.

Join On Ensemble — one of the most respected ensembles in the taiko world — as they celebrate 22 years of creativity with a special performance. Established in 2002 by childhood friends Shoji Kameda and Masato “Maz” Baba, On Ensemble infuses the powerful rhythms of taiko with a wide range of musical influences from jazz and rock to central Asian overtone singing.

This project is funded in part by the Taiko Community Alliance and supported by kaDON and TaikoVentures.

Modern Drummer magazine calls them “an exciting taiko ensemble looking at new ways to apply traditional Japanese drums.” Their fearless musical exploration has expanded the artistic range of taiko and has taken these ancient instruments into new realms.

“On 22” — their only 2023 performance in Los Angeles — will feature Kameda, Baba, Eien Hunter-Ishikawa, Abe Lagrimas Jr, and special guest Sumie Kaneko.

$45 general, $40 for JANM members. For tickets, click here.