Nobuko Miyamoto

“Procession” is an artistic retracing of the L.A. River’s history through the communion and movement of people as they walk three previous courses of the river.

The processions converge at the Los Angeles Historic State Park, kicking off a free festival inviting Los Angeles residents to engage with the ground beneath their feet through performances curated by Great Leap’s FandangObon, storytelling, art workshops, and “Defining Line” (an AR exhibition).

Organized by artists Debra Scacco and Joel Garcia, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., they invite us to care for, connect, and learn about the California water ecology.

Some 300 participants will join one of the three walking performances guided by local cultural bearers, including members of the Tongva and Chumash tribal communities — Los Angeles’ First Peoples — Lazaro Arvizu Jr. (Gabrielino/Tongva) and Tina Calderon (Gabrielino Tongva, Chumash, Yoeme), as well as Little Tokyo’s Nobuko Miyamoto.

This free event at Los Angeles State Historic Park includes a day of family-friendly art workshops, performances, and opportunities to learn about critical social and environmental issues from communities who have been adversely affected by the diversion of the river and its resources.

Local artists enrich the festival, including Great Leap’s FandangObon’s community-oriented participatory performances at the park’s circular stage. FandangObon is an evolving gathering of Japanese, Mexican, African and Sufi Muslim music and dance traditions that works to deepen relations and cross-cultural solidarity. Join Le Ballet Dembaya, the Mottainai Band, Quetzal, Kamau and Asiyah Ayubbi, East L.A. Taiko, Cesar Castro, Xochi Flores, Sean Miura, and more.

The park will also be activated by additional artists and artist collectives, including The Chapter House and Lauren Bon and the Metabolic Studio.

“Defining Line” places geo-locked, site-relevant artworks in augmented reality along the Los Angeles River. Including contemporary art and river-related storytelling, this AR exhibition expands the larger “Procession” project and encourages viewers to continue their education and experience of the river’s entire 51-mile length.

“Defining Line” is a curatorial collaboration between Debra Scacco and artist Nancy Baker Cahill, creator of the 4th Wall App.

Walking performances (gathering at 9 a.m.):

• Route A/Placita Olvera, Main and Alameda streets, 125 Paseo de la Plaza.

Led by Tina Calderon, a culture bearer of Gabrielino Tongva, Chumash, and Yoeme descent. She is also a traditional singer, dancer, storyteller, and poet who strives to honor her ancestors and inspire others to respect the lands, water, sacred elements, and environment. Calderon mentors several youth groups and works with various environmental organizations. She consults for schools, serves on several boards, and holds a few advisory positions, all in the educational and environmental fields.

• Route B/Japanese American National Museum, 100 N. Central Ave., Little Tokyo.

Led by Nobuko Miyamoto, a songwriter, dance and theater artist, and the founder of Great Leap. She uses art as a form of activism to reclaim history, identity, and build solidarity among communities of color. A veteran of Broadway and film, she found her own voice as a troubadour in the ’70s Asian American movement. Across five decades, she has forged a creative practice thriving on community and collaboration, most recently co-producing with Quetzal Flores FandangObon and Eco-Arts Festival. Her memoir is titled “Not Yo’ Butterfly” (University of California Press, 2021).

• Route C/Downey Recreation Center, 1772 N. Spring St., Los Angeles.

Led by Lazaro Arvizu Jr. (Gabrielino/Tongva), an artist, educator, musician, and researcher dedicated to the culture of the First Peoples of Los Angeles. Born in the Los Angeles Basin, he is knowledgeable of the landscape and cosmology of the Gabrielino culture. He has worked for over 20 years facilitating creative and meaningful cultural experiences to people of all ages and walks of life.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. with a gathering call by voice artist and experimental musician Sharon Chohi Kim. The three processions will then converge in a water greeting by Lazaro Arvizu Jr., Tina Calderon and Nobuko Miyamoto, to be followed by a day of performances by FandangObon.

Los Angeles State Historic Park is located at 1245 N. Spring St.

Info: http://procession.la