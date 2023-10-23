In advance of its 50th anniversary, Venice Shodō Kai will present a special shodō exhibition from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, in the Multipurpose Room at the Venice Japanese Community Center (VJCC).

It will include a presentation of Shodō-Gin with VJCC-based shigin group Gindo Kashu Rouei Kai.

Shodō is the art of Japanese calligraphy done with ink and brush, and shigin is the art of reciting or singing poems written in the Chinese style of “kanshi.” Shodō-Gin is a performance where shigin is sung and shodō is brushed simultaneously.

During the exhibition, works done by Venice Shodō Kai members will be displayed alongside those from other Southern California Bunka Shodō Kai groups.

Venice Shodō Kai was established at the VJCC in 1974 by Ryuseki Ouchida Sensei.

Free admission. The VJCC is located at 12448 Braddock Dr. in the Marina Del Rey area of Los Angeles.