Ayako Grace Shiraishi Kim died peacefully on October 5, 2023, at age 95. Daughter of Rev. Kiyoshi and Yoshiko Shiraishi, born on Terminal Island, Calif. She lived in a horse stall at the Santa Anita Assembly Center and a barrack in Rohwer, Arkansas before returning to Gardena. A Redlands alumni, she worked and volunteered at All Peoples Church and community center, NAPAD, and the Japanese American Museum of San Jose. She traveled the world before moving to Palo Alto, Calif. Predeceased by Rev. and Mrs. Shiraishi; sisters, Reyko Ruth, Yasuko Mary, and Utako Virginia; survived by her children, Leslie (Pancho), Thomas, Robin, Kelly (Margaret), Lindsay (Bruce); grandchildren, Nicholas, Joel (Jeanette), Samnang (Drew); great-grandsons, Oliver and Lincoln; nieces, nephews.

Thank you to friends, family and staff of Kimochi San Mateo and Hospice. She requested no service, donated her body to science. Donations in her memory can be made to an organization of your choice.