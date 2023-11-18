Troop 719’s Bento Fundraiser with Cherrystones is back. Drive-through/pick-up for this year-end fundraising event will be at the restaurant, 15501 S. Vermont Ave. in Gardena, on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16-17, between 12 to 3 p.m. each day. Orders can be placed online at https://givebutter.com/719Bento or by texting 53-555 and entering “719bento.” Last day for orders is Dec. 6 (or when sold out). Pre-orders only; no walk-ups. If you have any questions about the event or scouting at Troop 719, email T719Fundraiser@gmail.com.