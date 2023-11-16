A private memorial service for the late Karen Makabe, 78-year-old, Arkansas-born, resident of Hacienda Heights, who passed away on October 15, 2023, was held on Wednesday, November 15, at West Covina Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Makabe; brothers, Monte (Jean) and Kenny (Harriet) Furuya; she is also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family kindly requests in lieu of koden and flowers, donations be made in Karen’s memory to West Covina Christian Church, 1100 E. Cameron Ave., West Covina, CA 91790.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441