On November 28, 2023, David Tadasu Uyekawa, 78-year-old Sansei resident of Torrance, Calif., peacefully passed away after a long illness.

He is predeceased by his parents, Kiyoshi and Mitsuye Uyekawa, and sister, Naomi Uyekawa Chan; and survived by his wife, Karen Chomori Uyekawa; his daughter, Teiko (Jared) Cappeline; his granddaughter, Charlie Cappeline; his brothers, Gary, Richard, and Eddie (Jeannie) Uyekawa; his brother-in-law, Sam Chan; sisters-in-law, Janice Tamehiro and Susie (Kenny) Nozawa; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

David, the oldest of five children, was born on October 4, 1945, in the Tule Lake concentration camp. He grew up in Gardena, Calif. and lived his whole life in the South Bay area. He graduated from Gardena High School, Cal State Long Beach and Southwestern School of Law and worked for many years as an attorney for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

David loved books; airplanes; jazz; daily morning walks with his dogs; watching the sunset with his daughter at Moonstone Beach in Cambria, California; the annual camping trips with friends; spending quiet evenings with his wife; and eating linguini with clam sauce or getting pastrami from Steve’s.

No service is planned. The immediate family will gather to celebrate his life.

