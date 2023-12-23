IRVINE — The OCO Mochitsuki Taikai will be held rain or shine on Saturday, Dec. 30, at Tanaka Farms, 5380 University Dr. in Irvine.

7 to 8:30 a.m.: Loco moco prepared by The Crew (only serving the first 700 people)

7 to 9 a.m.: Pound-Off Challenge (invited teams only). Cheer your favorite Japanese American organization as they compete to see who can make the best kagami-mochi.

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (or until mochigome runs out) Everyone invited to pound

9:50 a.m.: Welcome from OCO President Shannon Olsen

9:55 a.m.: Words from Consul General Kenko Sone

10 to 11 a.m.: OCO Taiko performance

11 a.m.: Pound-Off Challenge awards

12:30 p.m.: Clean-up

No potluck this year but bring bento for your family to enjoy.

You must pound and make mochi if you want to have good luck for the new year .If you pound, you form that mochi and take it home with you. Don’t miss out on this great family tradition.

Don’t wait to be asked to help out, do so like you would at your bachan’s house. And if you are asked to help, do so with enthusiasm.

For more information, visit www.ocoyouth.org.