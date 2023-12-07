Hagiko “Hagi” Kusunoki, 98-year-old San Francisco-born Nisei, passed away on July 8, 2023, in Chichester, England.

Hagi’s smile lit up every room and she will be greatly missed. Predeceased by her husband, Shinobu (George) Kusunoki; she is survived by her children, Paul Kusunoki (Elyse), Dr. Sharon-Michi Kusunoki, and Pastor Gary Kusunoki (Carol); and grandchildren, Heather, Rebecca, Courtney, Hanna, Faith, and Elizabeth Kusunoki.

A memorial service will be held in Hagi’s honor at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Union Church, 401 E. 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90013. We invite all who knew her to attend and celebrate Hagi’s wonderful life.