Koji Sato was born on May 6, 1933, in Los Angeles, Calif. and passed away peacefully on November 8, 2023.

He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Kenichi and Chieko Sato; brother, Keiichiro Sato; sister, Reiko Sato; and is survived by nieces, Lina Sato and Kumi (Don Kanak) Sato, Tokyo, Japan; nephew, Kimihiro Sato, New York, NY; 5 grandnieces and nephews; and loving companion, Kayko Sonoda. He is also survived by other relatives.

A memorial service will be held at the Zenshuji Soto Mission Temple, 123 S. Hewitt St., Los Angeles, Calif., on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Family requests that flowers be omitted. Casual attire.

