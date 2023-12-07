On Nov. 1, Koreisha Senior Care & Advocacy received a gift of $500,000 from the Sugiyama Family Trust to start an adult day care center in the Nikkei community.

“We are very grateful for this generous donation. This grant for the Senior Day Program brings us one step closer to our goal of building a skilled nursing home,” says John Kanai, president of KSCA.

The Day Center for Seniors will have various activities in Japanese and in English. The location of the center will be announced soon and the opening day is expected to be in the spring of 2024.

For details, refer to the KSCA website: www.koreishasca.org