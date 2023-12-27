Japanese shochu for sale at Tokyo Central in Gardena. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation that allows retailers to properly label the product as “Shochu.” (GWEN MURANAKA/Rafu Shimpo)

RAFU STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS

California recently adopted a new law that officially recognizes Japanese shochu and allows restaurants with a license to sell wine to also sell shochu, properly labeled as such.

Under previous California law and Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations, Japanese shochu could be sold in California restaurants with a wine sales license only if it was labeled as soju, a traditional Korean distilled spirit.

“The cultural importance of Japanese shochu cannot be overstated,” said Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), the lead author of Assembly Bill 416. “Shochu is highly regarded by the Japanese people as an important cultural product with a history of over 500 years. Shochu is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in Japan, even surpassing sake.

“This new law recognizes the unique cultural heritage of both Japanese shochu and Korean soju. Labeling and selling shochu as soju is like selling tequila as scotch or bourbon. By officially recognizing Japanese shochu, California can lead the United States in promoting this important cultural heritage.”

Al Muratsuchi

Supporters of this new law include the Japanese Sake and Shochu Manufacturers Association, Japanese Restaurant Association of America, Takara Sake USA, Mutual Trading Company, JFC International, and many other Japanese import/export companies and restaurants.

Atsuko Kanai, vice president of Mutual Trading Co., welcomed the legislation, saying the law clears up confusion for consumers.

“The clear distinction was very much needed to define and to independently categorize these two very different products among the professional liquor industry, the liquor business trade, and trickling down to the consumer,” Kanai stated.

“AB 416 now permits Japanese shochu distillers to properly label their product as ‘Shochu.’ The proper labeling of shochu now eliminates any possible market confusion between Japanese shochu and Korean soju. Moreover, the law recognizes the unique and important cultural distinctions between the two distilled products.

“The end to identity crisis with bottle labels showing the Japanese kanji as焼酎 (phonetically pronounced ‘shochu’) while the English copy shows ‘soju.’ In the past, this was cause for much confusion among restaurateurs and consumers.”

Kanai noted that at the annual Los Angeles International Wine & Spirits Competition held in 2010 at the Fairplex in Pomona, soju was the only Asian spirits category, under which soju and shochu competed side-by-side.

“A few years later, Toshio Ueno, Mutual Trading’s director of Sake Specialist Division, proposed a change which effectively and rightfully split the contest into two categories. Subsequently, major international spirits competitions now have an independent shochu category,” Kanai said.

The Japan Sake & Shochu Makers Association (JSS) represents approximately 1,700 producers of sake, Honkaku Shochu, Awamori, and Hon-mirin. JSS has lobbied for the changes and acknowledged Assemblymembers Muratsuchi and Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles), and Gov. Newsom for signing the bill into law.

“Shochu has a long and celebrated history within the United States and we are delighted to be able to continue this legacy with our brands. Additionally, we are pleased that bar and restaurant owners are now allowed to sell and serve Japanese shochu under its proper name,” said Hitoshi Utsunomiya, director of JSS.